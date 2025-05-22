'Housefull 5' trailer set for grand launch next week
What's the story
The highly awaited trailer of the comedy film Housefull 5 will be released on May 27, Bollywood Hungama reported.
The film, featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, among loads of other Bollywood stars, will release on June 6.
Other stars include Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Akashdeep Sabir.
Grand event
Trailer launch event to feature all leading actors
The trailer launch event will reportedly see all 18 leading actors of the movie.
"The makers want to take the promotions to the next level 10 days before the release. As part of this strategy, they will unveil the trailer on Tuesday, May 27," a source told the portal.
"A launch event is also being planned and all the leading 18 actors of the film are expected to be a part of it."
Trailer details
'Housefull 5' trailer to highlight the film's humor quotient
Despite worries regarding the delayed trailer, producer Sajid Nadiadwala's gamble is said to be paying off.
The source explained, "The teaser of the film gave an idea to the aam junta that Housefull 5 is a multi-starrer film set on a cruise and things go awry after a murder takes place in the middle of the sea."
"The two songs, Laal Pari and Dil E Nadaan further indicated to the audience the scale and entertainment value."
Promotion strategy
'Housefull 5' to be extensively promoted before release
From May 27 till the film's release, a lot of promotions are in the pipeline.
The source added, "This is the only series of Bollywood which has reached the fifth installment. Hence, the makers and the cast of the film are supremely excited and are confident that the film will be lapped up by the audience."
To note, the film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and has a story and screenplay by Nadiadwala.