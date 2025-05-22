What's the story

A woman named Isha Chabria (Chhabra as per some other portals) trespassed into Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, on Wednesday.

She reportedly entered the premises around 3:45am and was arrested later.

In a bizarre twist, during interrogation, Chabria claimed she was invited by Khan himself and had known him for the past six months.

However, this claim was firmly denied by Khan's family.