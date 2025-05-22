Know Salman Khan, was invited, says woman arrested for trespassing
What's the story
A woman named Isha Chabria (Chhabra as per some other portals) trespassed into Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, on Wednesday.
She reportedly entered the premises around 3:45am and was arrested later.
In a bizarre twist, during interrogation, Chabria claimed she was invited by Khan himself and had known him for the past six months.
However, this claim was firmly denied by Khan's family.
Police response
Chabria's insistence on invitation led to police alert
Chabria allegedly knocked on Khan's apartment door, and a family member of Khan's even answered her knock.
But upon learning that no such invitation had been extended, the building staff alerted the police.
After her arrest, Chabria revealed that she was a model and lived in Khar. The 36-year-old had allegedly met Khan at a party six months ago.
Previous incident
This was not the 1st trespassing incident at Khan's residence
Interestingly, this wasn't the first case of trespassing at Khan's residence. Just a day before Chabria's incident, another man named Jitendra Kumar Singh tried entering the same building in a bid to meet the superstar.
He claimed to be an ardent fan.
Two separate cases have been filed in connection with these incidents. An investigation is currently underway.
This comes amid increased death threats against the superstar.