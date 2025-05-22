Rajkumar Santoshi confirms 'Lahore 1947' will release this year
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has revealed plans to release his historical drama Lahore 1947 between October and November this year.
The film, an adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai, has seen its release date shifted multiple times.
Earlier, Aamir Khan, the film's producer, had indicated a release after Sitaare Zameen Par. Now, Santoshi has confirmed the new potential timeline.
Dream project
Santoshi's long-awaited dream project
Santoshi has already expressed his excitement about this project, calling it his "dream project."
He told Bollywood Hungama, "I've waited for almost 20 years to make this film. You could call it my dream project."
The filmmaker also shared his faith in actor Sunny Deol's performance, adding, "He brings an arresting fusion of the classic and contemporary to the screen."
Santoshi has worked with Deol in successful films like Ghayal and Ghatak.
Praise
Santoshi praised Shabana Azmi's performance in 'Lahore 1947'
Santoshi also expressed his admiration for actor Shabana Azmi, who stars in the cast.
He said, "She has stunned audiences for 50 years." "Just when we think there is nothing more for her to do, she comes up with another career-defining performance in Lahore 1947. Believe me, there won't be a dry eye in the audience after watching her in my film."
"She is in many ways the central character of the film."