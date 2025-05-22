What's the story

Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has revealed plans to release his historical drama Lahore 1947 between October and November this year.

The film, an adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai, has seen its release date shifted multiple times.

Earlier, Aamir Khan, the film's producer, had indicated a release after Sitaare Zameen Par. Now, Santoshi has confirmed the new potential timeline.