Sohail Khan announces 'My Punjabi Nikaah' starring Sanjay, Aayush
What's the story
Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan is all set to make a directorial comeback with his upcoming feature film, My Punjabi Nikaah.
The movie, which is said to be a situational comedy with a tinge of the gangster genre, has an impressive star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma, and Annu Kapoor.
Khan took to social media to announce the project and reveal key details about it.
Plot details
'My Punjabi Nikaah' explores cultural contrasts in a light-hearted manner
My Punjabi Nikaah is set in Punjab and Haryana and will explore religious and cultural contrasts in a light-hearted manner.
The film's narrative will reportedly delve into the traditions and chaos of cross-cultural weddings, possibly with a twist of underworld flair.
Given the title, it seems like an exploration of these themes, all told through the modern, contemporary lens.
Casting news
'My Punjabi Nikaah' to introduce a debutant female actor
Apart from the star-studded cast, My Punjabi Nikaah will also see a "debutant actress in a lead role." However, her identity hasn't been disclosed yet.
The film is still in pre-production and is expected to go on floors in the latter half of 2025.
Khan also thanked a number of dignitaries who supported the project across Punjab and Haryana, calling it his "pet project."
Character details
Dutt and Sharma's contrasting roles in 'My Punjabi Nikaah'
While Dutt is said to play a larger-than-life character in My Punjabi Nikaah, Sharma will play the more grounded, boy-next-door avatar. However, the stark contrast between the two characters will be the film's biggest comedic driver.
Sharma, who has previously starred in Loveyatri, Antim: The Final Truth, and Ruslaan, continues to broaden his filmography with this genre shift.