What's the story

Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan is all set to make a directorial comeback with his upcoming feature film, My Punjabi Nikaah.

The movie, which is said to be a situational comedy with a tinge of the gangster genre, has an impressive star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma, and Annu Kapoor.

Khan took to social media to announce the project and reveal key details about it.