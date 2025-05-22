What's the story

Renowned actor Rajkummar Rao will soon be collaborating with acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar for an upcoming satirical comedy.

The duo has been discussing a project for a while now, and have finally decided to join hands for this yet-to-be-titled film, reported Pinkvilla.

"Rajkummar has given a go-ahead to the script, with the intent of starting the shoot toward the end of 2025," revealed a source close to the project.