Rajkummar Rao joins Shoojit Sircar for two-hero comedy film
Renowned actor Rajkummar Rao will soon be collaborating with acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar for an upcoming satirical comedy.
The duo has been discussing a project for a while now, and have finally decided to join hands for this yet-to-be-titled film, reported Pinkvilla.
"Rajkummar has given a go-ahead to the script, with the intent of starting the shoot toward the end of 2025," revealed a source close to the project.
Sircar is searching for a co-star for Rao
Sircar is now on the lookout for a co-star alongside Rao in this two-hero comedy film.
He is looking for "a credible actor with some comic timing."
"Shoojit also wants to work with secure people, who don't interfere much in the process of filmmaking. Two-hero films are tricky, and it's crucial to work with the right energies. Shoojit has found Raj, who aligns with his sensibilities, and the hunt for a parallel lead is underway," the source added.
Rao is busy with his film, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'
Meanwhile, Rao is busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film Bhool Chuk Maaf, which hits theaters on Friday.
Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Maddock Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and PVR Inox, the film's release plans have changed multiple times. It was initially set for theaters, then shifted to OTT, and is now confirmed for a theatrical release.
After its theatrical run, the film may premiere on Prime Video two weeks later, on June 6.