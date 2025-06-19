You won't believe these 'Big Bang Theory' behind-the-scenes facts
With its unique mix of science and humor, The Big Bang Theory has entertained audiences the world over.
The popular sitcom, which aired for 12 seasons, has plenty of fun behind-the-scenes facts that you might not be aware of.
From casting choices to set designs, these insights give you a deeper understanding of what went into making the series a success.
Here are five intriguing behind-the-scenes facts about The Big Bang Theory.
Casting insight
Jim Parsons almost didn't audition
It's hard to imagine anyone else playing Sheldon Cooper, but Jim Parsons almost didn't audition for the role that catapulted him to fame.
Parsons was initially reluctant to try out for the character, which was too complex and quirky for him, but his agent eventually persuaded him to audition.
The rest, as they say, is history, with Parsons making the character iconic.
Set design quirk
The elevator was always broken
One of the recurring elements in The Big Bang Theory has been the broken elevator in Leonard and Sheldon's apartment building.
This wasn't just a comedic element but also a practical decision for filming purposes.
Since characters had to use the stairs frequently, it allowed for more dynamic interactions and conversations between them.
Authenticity effort
Real science advisors were involved
In order to remain scientifically accurate with The Big Bang Theory, the producers sought the help of real-life physicists.
One of the key consultants was Dr. David Saltzberg, a physicist from UCLA, who closely reviewed every script. He offered critical advice on scientific terms and concepts.
This kept the show as accurate as possible while still being entertaining. It highlighted the show's dedication to humor with genuine science.
Unexpected change
Kaley Cuoco's haircut impacted filming
The reason Kaley Cuoco's decision to cut her hair short during Season Eight led to minor changes in filming schedules and continuity planning.
Although initially shocking to fans accustomed to Penny's long locks, this was smoothly integrated into her character's story without affecting the flow of production.
Musical choice
Theme song by Barenaked Ladies
The catchy theme song of The Big Bang Theory, sung by Barenaked Ladies, summarizes important events from cosmic history to modern days in a matter of seconds.
Interestingly enough, band member Ed Robertson wrote it after being inspired during an impromptu performance at one of their concerts where producers were present.