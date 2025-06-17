From 'Ali' to 'Concussion': Will Smith's most inspirational films
What's the story
Will Smith is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, and his range of performances is illustrious.
The superstar has given us some of the most inspirational drama movies that have touched our hearts. From his perseverance to resilience and human spirit, Smith covers it all.
Here are five of his most inspiring films.
Drive 1
'The Pursuit of Happyness': A story of resilience
The Pursuit of Happyness tells the true story of Chris Gardner's battle with homelessness while taking care of his young son.
Smith's performance nails the spirit of resilience as Gardner tackles financial troubles and personal challenges.
The film highlights how determination and hope are crucial to getting through life's hurdles.
Released in 2006, it earned over $300 million globally, inspiring viewers with Gardner's undeterred quest for a better life.
Drive 2
'Ali': A champion's journey
In Ali, Smith plays legendary boxer Mohammad Ali, displaying not just his athletic ability, but his fight for justice off the ring.
The film covers Ali's battles against racial discrimination, struggles in his personal life during historic times.
Released in 2001, it received critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of Ali's life journey.
Smith's performance was praised for encapsulating both the physicality and charm that made Ali an icon.
Drive 3
'Concussion': Uncovering truths
Concussion stars Smith as Dr. Bennet Omalu, a forensic pathologist who finds chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in football players.
The movie shows Omalu's unyielding fight to raise awareness about it, despite being strongly opposed by powerful forces within professional sports leagues.
Released in 2015, it triggered debates about player safety in all sports around the world. It also shows how one person's courage sparks a revolution.
Drive 4
'Seven Pounds': Redemption through sacrifice
In Seven Pounds, Smith plays Ben Thomas, a man looking for redemption by changing the lives of seven strangers through selfless acts after a tragic accident.
Released in 2008, this narrative-driven film showcases the themes of sacrifice and redemption.
However, it also marks a significant milestone in Smith's career, one that is universally acclaimed and deeply moving.
Drive 5
'The Legend of Bagger Vance': Guiding others toward redemption
In The Legend of Bagger Vance, Smith steps into the role of a mystical golf caddy who helps a broken man find purpose and confidence again.
Unlike his usual high-energy performances, Smith delivers calm wisdom and quiet strength.
Directed by Robert Redford, the film showcases themes of redemption, inner peace, and self-discovery. It remains one of Smith's most inspirational roles, offering a heartfelt message about healing and second chances.