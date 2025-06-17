5 behind-the-scenes facts about 'Stranger Things'
What's the story
Stranger Things has enthralled viewers worldwide with its 80s nostalgia, heart-racing storylines, and unforgettable characters.
While the fans are well-acquainted with the on-screen magic, there are a few fascinating behind-the-scenes facts that add to the show's distinctiveness.
From casting decisions to production secrets, here's looking at what makes Stranger Things a cut above the rest in today's television.
Casting insight
Casting Eleven: A unique process
The role of Eleven was crucial for Stranger Things, and finding the right actor was imperative.
Millie Bobby Brown wowed the creators with her emotional depth in auditions. The way she conveyed complicated emotions without any dialogue made her stand out from the rest.
The casting process involved multiple rounds of auditions, ensuring that Brown's portrayal would resonate with viewers and lend authenticity to this iconic character.
Creative influence
The Duffer Brothers's inspiration
The Duffer Brothers took inspiration from a lot while creating Stranger Things. They were heavily inspired by 1980s movies and literature, including Stephen King and Steven Spielberg.
However, it was this blend of influences that made the show's distinctive atmosphere and storytelling style.
By weaving together from their favorite childhood media, they created a series that feels both familiar and fresh.
Location decision
Filming in Georgia: A strategic choice
Though it's set in Indiana, most of Stranger Things is filmed in Georgia, thanks to its varied landscapes and cost-effective production incentives.
The state provides a variety of settings that can replicate small-town America, while also offering financial benefits to filmmakers.
This way, they get the best production values without going overboard on budget, something that's reflected in the show's polished look.
Production technique
Practical effects over CGI
In a CGI era, Stranger Things frequently chooses practical effects for realism.
The creators feel that real effects provide a more tangible experience to actors as well as audiences.
For example, a lot of the show's supernatural elements are accomplished through practical means instead of digital manipulation.
This not only pays tribute to classic filmmaking styles but also lends authenticity to every scene.
Soundtrack strategy
Music as a narrative tool
Music plays an integral role in setting the tone for Stranger Things.
The soundtrack features iconic tracks from the 1980s, along with original compositions by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein.
These musical choices help evoke nostalgia while underscoring key moments within episodes.
By carefully selecting songs that complement narrative arcs, music becomes an essential storytelling device within this beloved series.