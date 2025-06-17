5 behind-the-scenes facts about 'Seinfeld' you never knew
What's the story
Although Seinfeld was a show about nothing, it became one of the most iconic sitcoms in television history.
From its offbeat humor to relatable characters, the show had the audience hooked.
And while you might know Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer, here are some interesting behind-the-scenes facts that made Seinfeld what it is today.
Pilot
Test audiences slammed the pilot for being unlikeable and confusing
When Seinfeld first aired its pilot episode, it failed to impress.
NBC executives were unsure about the show's appeal, and test audiences had even harsher reactions.
Viewers criticized the characters—especially George—as unlikeable, and found the structure jarring due to the mix of stand-up and sitcom scenes.
Many thought the show lacked a proper storyline. Thankfully, the creators stuck with it, and Seinfeld eventually became a cultural phenomenon.
Name swap
Kramer's character name change
Kramer is one of the most iconic characters on Seinfeld, but his name almost wasn't Kramer at all!
In the show's early drafts, the character was named Kessler, but that name wasn't used due to legal concerns about referencing Larry David's real-life neighbor.
Eventually, these were resolved, paving the way for Kramer to become his character's name. It established his quirky character that fans adored.
Theme music
The iconic theme music creation
The theme music for Seinfeld is instantly recognizable with its bass riffs and popping sounds.
Composer Jonathan Wolff crafted this unique sound by using mouth noises incorporated with synthesizers to match Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up routines at the start of each episode.
This innovative approach made it different from traditional sitcom themes and became an inseparable part of its identity.
Network doubts
Low expectations initially set by NBC
When NBC first aired Seinfeld, there were no expectations since it was anything but ordinary.
It delved into the banalities of life without a proper plotline or an ending in every episode, unlike other sitcoms.
Despite initial doubts among executives about whether audiences would relate to something like this, it caught on. Through word-of-mouth buzz of audiences who loved its new take on comedy.
Casting surprise
Julia Louis-Dreyfus almost didn't get cast
Julia Louis-Dreyfus brought Elaine Benes to life brilliantly, but she almost missed out on being cast.
During auditions, another actor was the initial favorite. However, after seeing her performance during callbacks alongside Jerry Seinfeld himself, the producers realized she perfectly embodied what they envisioned for Elaine's character.
Her addition proved pivotal in creating chemistry among the main cast members, which contributed greatly towards making Seinfeld successful.