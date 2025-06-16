What's the story

Seinfeld, a show about nothing, has managed to enthrall audiences with its eccentric characters and hilarious take on mundane life.

Even the most loyal fans would have missed some fun facts about the show's cherished characters.

From subtle quirks to behind-the-scenes choices, these unknown facts add more value to Seinfeld's already colorful canvas.

Let's take a look at some secrets even die-hard fans might not know about Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer.