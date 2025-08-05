LOADING...
Home / News / India News / How cloudbursts drop over billion liters rain in single minute   
How cloudbursts drop over billion liters rain in single minute   
The cloudburst occurred in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river

How cloudbursts drop over billion liters rain in single minute   

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 05, 2025
04:18 pm
What's the story

A cloudburst in Uttarkashi district's villages of Dharali, Uttarakhand, has caused severe flash floods. The incident has resulted in at least four deaths and left over 50 missing. The cloudburst occurred in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river. Videos showed water gushing down the hillside with great force, sweeping away houses, and taking debris and vegetation along with it. To understand how a cloudburst can cause such massive destruction in minutes, let us first understand what it is.

Weather phenomenon

Understanding cloudbursts

A cloudburst is an extreme weather event characterized by intense and sudden rainfall of 100mm or more in less than an hour over a small area. This can lead to devastating consequences such as flash floods and landslides. Cloudbursts are most common in hilly or mountainous terrains like the Himalayas, where warm, moist air is forced to ascend steep slopes through a process called orographic lifting.

Rainfall process

How do they occur?

The air cools and condenses to form clouds, leading to heavy rainfall. Also, strong upward air currents within thunderclouds keep raindrops suspended longer, allowing them to combine and grow larger. This process is known as the Langmuir precipitation mechanism. When these upward currents weaken suddenly, all the accumulated water falls rapidly, causing the intense rainfall characteristic of cloudbursts.

Weather conditions

What causes them

Cloudbursts can also be triggered by warm air masses mixing with cooler air, leading to sudden condensation. In monsoon-affected regions like the Indian subcontinent, moist winds from the Bay of Bengal or Arabian Sea travel across plains and accumulate moisture. When these winds hit the Himalayan foothills, they are forced upward, increasing the likelihood of cloudbursts.

Twitter Post

The cloudburst caused massive landslide 

Natural disasters

Key differences between cloudburst and rainfall

The sheer volume of water in a cloudburst can be staggering. For instance, 100mm of rain over one square meter equals 100-liter of water. Multiplied over a small hilly area, this can result in billions of liters of water unleashed in minutes. Cloudbursts are notoriously difficult to predict due to their localized and sudden nature, posing a significant challenge for early warning systems.