Haryana mass suicide: Victims' kin claims family had ₹20cr debt
What's the story
In a shocking incident, six members of a family were found dead in their car in Panchkula, Haryana, on Monday night. The seventh later died at the hospital. They had all consumed poison.
The victims were identified as Praveen Mittal, his elderly parents, his wife and three young children.
A two-page suicide note recovered from the vehicle revealed that the family was under severe financial stress due to debts.
Financial distress
Family's financial struggles and disappearance
The suicide note, penned by the family's patriarch, admitted to their bankruptcy and took responsibility for the situation.
He also requested not to trouble his father-in-law and appointed his maternal uncle's son to perform last rites.
The family had been living in a rented house in Panchkula after moving from Hisar's Barwala due to financial troubles.
Per reports, they even disappeared from Hisar five years ago due to mounting debts.
Final event
Family's last public appearance and tragic end
On Monday, the family attended a spiritual event by Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri in Panchkula. Instead of returning home, they parked their Hyundai Aura car in Sector 27 and took this drastic step.
Local residents noticed them inside the car and managed to pull out one person who was still breathing.
He revealed that the family was "drowning in debt" as he was pulled out of the car by locals.
Tragic end
Family moved to Panchkula 12 years ago
The police rushed them all to a private hospital in Panchkula.
Six were declared dead on arrival, while the family's head was found alive but succumbed later.
Speaking to India Today, Praveen's maternal uncle's son said the family was ₹20 crore in debt.
Praveen moved to Panchkula 12 years ago from his hometown of Barwala in Hisar.
He ran a scrap factory in Himachal Pradesh, which was confiscated by the bank for outstanding loans, according to Praveen's cousin Sandeep Agarwal.