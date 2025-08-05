Voter ID card is often used as a de facto proof of citizenship in India

These documents can prove you are an Indian citizen

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:13 pm Aug 05, 202504:13 pm

What's the story

The Indian government has clarified that the Aadhaar card does not serve as proof of Indian citizenship. The Election Commission of India (ECI) told the Supreme Court last month that Aadhaar cannot be used to establish an individual's citizenship status. Other documents like PAN cards and ration cards also fail to verify one's citizenship, according to the Centre. So, which documents serve as proof of citizenship? Let's take a look.