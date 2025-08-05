These documents can prove you are an Indian citizen
What's the story
The Indian government has clarified that the Aadhaar card does not serve as proof of Indian citizenship. The Election Commission of India (ECI) told the Supreme Court last month that Aadhaar cannot be used to establish an individual's citizenship status. Other documents like PAN cards and ration cards also fail to verify one's citizenship, according to the Centre. So, which documents serve as proof of citizenship? Let's take a look.
Proof 1, 2
Passport and birth certificate
The government has listed valid documents that can be used as proof of Indian citizenship. These include an Indian passport. Besides being a travel document, a passport is an official document that establishes identity and citizenship in India. Also, issued under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, the birth certificate is primary proof of citizenship for those born within Indian territory.
Proof 3, 4
Voter ID card and domicile certificate
The Voter ID card is often used as a de facto proof of citizenship in India, although it primarily serves as a document for voting eligibility. Finally, there are domicile certificates. Issued by state governments or designated authorities, these certificates prove permanent residency in a specific state/union territory, and are necessary for accessing state-specific benefits. They do not serve as proof of citizenship but can be used as supporting documents.