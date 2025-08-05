Cloudburst triggers flash-floods in Uttarkashi, swallowing entire homes; 4 dead 

A flash flood caused by a powerful cloudburst in the upper catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river triggered a massive landslide in Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand . The incident was captured on camera by tourists who witnessed the powerful water stream rushing down from the hills. As many as four people have been killed, and 50 people are feared missing. Dharali is populated with hotels and restaurants, being a tourist town.

Sacred proximity Eyewitness videos showed water gushing down hillside The affected area is near the winter seat of Ganga Ji at Mukhba and the holy Gangotri Dham. Eyewitness videos showed water gushing down the hillside with great force, sweeping away houses, and taking debris and vegetation along with it. Reports also suggest that some hotels and homestays have been completely destroyed in the flood.

Rescue Rescue teams on the way Rescue teams, including army soldiers, are on their way to Dharali village. "I have been informed about a cloudburst incident in Dharali of Uttarkashi. We are working to rescue the people," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told local media. According to district authorities, operations are being hampered by blocked roads and continuous rain, but every attempt is being made to locate the missing and support those impacted.

Regional impact Cloudburst comes amid heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand The cloudburst comes amid severe monsoon disruption across the Himalayan regions. In Dehradun, Uttarakhand's capital, overnight rains led to the closure of all schools and anganwadi centers on Monday. Rivers such as Ganga in Haridwar and Kali are flowing above danger levels. Meanwhile, neighboring Himachal Pradesh is also witnessing heavy rainfall with 310 roads closed due to rain-related blockages on Monday alone.