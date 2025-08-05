This Mercedes EV can animate its front grille

Mercedes-Benz is pushing the envelope with its latest electric vehicle (EV), the 2027 GLC with EQ Technology. The car comes with a unique feature, an illuminated grille made up of 942 backlit pixels. The design has been described by chief design officer Gorden Wagener as something that "redefines the face of our brand."

Design heritage Illuminated grille pays homage to Mercedes-Benz's design legacy The illuminated grille on the new GLC isn't just a modern touch, but also a nod to over 100 years of Mercedes-Benz's square-holed grille signature. This design element has been a part of iconic models since the 1902 Simplex. The three-pointed star and grille surround are also illuminated, adding to the overall aesthetic appeal of this futuristic vehicle.

Customization options Traditional grille options available for customers While the illuminated grille is a standout feature, Mercedes-Benz also offers alternative designs for customers who may not prefer this look. The electric GLC can be opted with a more traditional silver or dark chrome grille design. This gives customers the freedom to choose according to their personal tastes and preferences.