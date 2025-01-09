What's the story

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in India with the launch of the EQS SUV 450.

The new model, which is priced at ₹1.28 crore (ex-showroom), is a five-seater variant of the already existing EQS SUV series.

It will be sold alongside the three-row 580 variant, giving customers a wider range of choices within the luxury EV segment.