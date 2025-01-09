Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 debuts in India at ₹1.28 crore
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in India with the launch of the EQS SUV 450.
The new model, which is priced at ₹1.28 crore (ex-showroom), is a five-seater variant of the already existing EQS SUV series.
It will be sold alongside the three-row 580 variant, giving customers a wider range of choices within the luxury EV segment.
Performance details
EQS SUV 450 boasts a range of 820km
The EQS SUV 450 is driven by a 122kWh battery pack that powers dual motors.
This configuration allows the vehicle to offer an output of 365hp and a peak torque of 800Nm.
The EV can go from 0 to 100km/h in a mere six seconds and provides a solid driving range of as much as 820km on a single charge.
Design highlights
EQS SUV 450: Design and features
The EQS SUV 450 features a sleek design with a gloss black fascia, matrix LED headlamps, and huge 21-inch wheels.
The interior comes with three screens, multi-color ambient lights, a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control system, and a heads-up display.
Even though it loses two seats compared to the EQS 580 variant, the exterior design remains unchanged.
Cabin space
Enhanced cabin space and tech features
As the name suggests, the EQS SUV 450 provides more legroom for rear passengers as it loses two seats.
It also comes with a Mercedes Hyperscreen setup with a fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 12.3-inch front passenger screen
You also get dual rear entertainment screens (11.6-inch each), soft-close doors, puddle lamps, illuminated running boards, and a premium Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos integration.
Safety specs
EQS SUV 450: Safety features and cargo space
For safety, the EQS SUV 450 comes with nine airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
Although it loses the third row of seats, the car provides a generous 651-liters of cargo space.
The model will take on the likes of BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron in the luxury EV space.