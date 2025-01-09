CES 2025: Hyundai unveils world's first full-windshield holographic display
What's the story
Hyundai Mobis, the top auto parts maker for Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia, has unveiled the world's first full-windshield holographic display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
The innovative tech marks a major leap in the evolution of in-car infotainment systems.
Unlike traditional reflective heads-up displays (HUDs), the holographic windshield display (HWD) promises brighter, more colorful images with shallower viewing angles.
Tech details
A blend of advanced technology and design
The HWD by Hyundai Mobis consists of two key components: a projector hidden under the dashboard and a special optical film integrated into the windshield.
The film has been specially designed for maximum wavelength sensitivity.
This unique combination enables the projection of brighter and more vivid images at shallower viewing angles, thereby improving the overall driving experience.
User experience
HWD offers enhanced functionality and user experience
In the Hyundai Mobis Kia EV9 demo vehicle, the HWD goes beyond a tiny corner at the bottom of the windshield.
It is split into three zones that cover the entire width of the car: two for the driver and one for passenger use.
The driver's zones can show basic information such as speed, directions, and even holographic 3D maps adjusting in real-time according to your location.
Passenger features
It ensures passenger entertainment without driver distraction
The passenger's zone of the HWD can be used separately for checking vehicle information or entertainment purposes such as watching videos or playing games.
As the viewing angles of Hyundai Mobis's tech are limited, the driver won't be able to see what is being displayed on the passenger's side of the HWD, ruling out any chances of distraction.
This way, both driver and passengers can enjoy a safe ride.
Tech integration
A seamless integration of technology
The advanced tech of the HWD is integrated seamlessly under the dashboard, with only a faint outline visible on the windshield when it's off.
This is where the optical film is sandwiched between layers of glass.
As Dr. Minho Shin, one of the engineers behind this project, told Engadget, Hyundai Mobis imagines its HWD as an upgrade to the main display of most modern cars.
Future prospects
HWD to go into production by 2027
Dr. Shin also hinted that one could create a version of HWD that would cover the entire width and vertical height of the windshield, just like scenes from sci-fi or cyberpunk movies.
However, as it stands, such functionality is not widely permitted due to legal restrictions in many countries.
Despite this, Hyundai Mobis plans to put its HWD into production by 2027, taking a big step toward futuristic car interiors.
Another reveal
BMW's Panoramic iDrive system
At CES 2025, BMW showcased similar technology with its Panoramic iDrive system.
The automaker's approach is more advanced, particularly in terms of integration into its existing infotainment system, with availability expected in all new models by the end of 2025.
However, BMW's use of a black film along the bottom of the windshield, instead of full transparency like Hyundai Mobi's HWD, could offer the latter significantly better driver visibility and awareness.
BMW's panoramic HUD may launch earlier than Hyundai Mobi's.