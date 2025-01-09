What's the story

Hyundai Mobis, the top auto parts maker for Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia, has unveiled the world's first full-windshield holographic display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The innovative tech marks a major leap in the evolution of in-car infotainment systems.

Unlike traditional reflective heads-up displays (HUDs), the holographic windshield display (HWD) promises brighter, more colorful images with shallower viewing angles.