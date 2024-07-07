In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is getting a makeover with a new design and tech updates, while keeping its current performance specs.

The revamped model will feature a fresh grille, LED headlights, and new alloy rims, and will continue to offer both six- and seven-seater options.

With a potential price increase, it's set to compete with rivals like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra models.

Engine options will remain unchanged

2024 Hyundai Alcazar spied with potential tech and design tweaks

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:54 am Jul 07, 202411:54 am

What's the story Hyundai is set to launch several new models in the Indian market, following the successful debut of the updated Creta. The Alcazar is next for a mid-cycle makeover, reflecting recent changes made to the Creta. The revamped Alcazar has been seen testing on public roads multiple times, and is expected to hit the market this festive season.

Design overhaul

It will feature new design elements

The updated Alcazar will offer both six- and seven-seater options, with major updates focusing on the exterior and interior. The new design aligns with Hyundai's latest Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy. Spy images reveal new alloy rims in a swirl pattern, a revised front grille, updated headlights with LED DRLs inspired by the latest Creta, and refreshed front and rear bumpers.

Specs

A look at the performance

Despite the design updates, the new Hyundai Alcazar will maintain its current performance specifications. It will flaunt a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine generating 116hp and 250Nm of torque, along with a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol unit producing 160hp and 253Nm of torque. Transmission choices will include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Market competition

Pricing and rivals

The Hyundai Alcazar, currently priced between ₹16.80 lakh to ₹21.30 lakh (ex-showroom), may see a slight price increase with the facelift. It will take on rivals such as the Tata Safari, which is set to receive an EV version in early 2025, and other competitors like the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and Mahindra Scorpio.