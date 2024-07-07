In brief Simplifying... In brief BYD is set to launch a more affordable variant of its Atto 3 model on July 10, thanks to an ARAI certification that allows for increased production.

The new model will have the same battery pack but a reduced range of 264km, compared to the current 512km.

Pricing details will be revealed at launch, with the existing model priced at ₹33.99 lakh.

It will flaunt a Cosmos Black shade

More affordable BYD Atto 3 to debut on July 10

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:24 am Jul 07, 202410:24 am

What's the story Chinese automaker BYD's Atto 3, a well-received electric vehicle, is slated for an update in 2024. The updated model will be launched on July 10 in India. The upcoming version is expected to feature a new exterior color option called Cosmos Black, and a bigger 15.6-inch rotating display for the infotainment system. There will also be two new interior color schemes.

Certification

BYD secures ARAI homologation certification

BYD has obtained an ARAI homologation certification for the Atto 3, enabling the company to surpass the previous limit of 2,500 units for CBU and SKD models. This certification is also projected to aid BYD's transition from an SKD to a CKD model, which could lead to cost reductions.

New variant and range

BYD to introduce lower-spec variant

The price reduction will be achieved through the introduction of a lower-spec variant. This model will utilize the same battery pack but with a decreased claimed range of 264km. In contrast, the fully equipped Atto 3 presently has a claimed range of 512km on a full charge. The range could possibly increase if BYD introduces an extended-range version with a WLTP range of 565km.

Information

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the updated BYD Atto 3 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, for reference, the current model starts at ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).