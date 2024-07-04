In brief Simplifying... In brief Hyundai is offering significant discounts on several models, including a ₹85,000 reduction on the ALCAZAR, ahead of the launch of its facelifted version.

Other models like the TUCSON, VENUE, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, AURA, and VERNA are also part of the deal, with savings ranging from ₹23,000 to ₹2 lakh depending on the variant.

This move is seen as an attractive incentive for potential buyers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The SUV's mid-lifecycle update is set to launch in the coming months

Hyundai ALCAZAR gets ₹85,000 discount ahead of facelifted model's launch

By Akash Pandey 11:01 am Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Hyundai is offering substantial benefits on most of its models this July, including the ALCAZAR SUV which has discounts up to ₹85,000. These benefits come in the form of cash discounts, exchange, and corporate benefits applicable on both MY2023 and MY2024 units. The ALCAZAR is offered in 6-seater and 7-seater versions with two engine options - a 160hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol with manual and dual-clutch auto options, and a 116hp, 1.5-liter diesel with manual and torque converter options.

Additional discounts

TUCSON enjoys more attractive benefits

Other Hyundai models are also offering attractive benefits this month. The TUCSON has maximum benefits of up to ₹2 lakh on MY2023 diesel variants, while petrol variants get up to ₹50,000 off. The MY2024 units receive ₹25,000 off on petrol variants and ₹50,000 off on diesel variants. The VENUE turbo-petrol variants with manual transmission can avail benefits worth up to ₹55,000, and dual-clutch gearbox-equipped variants get up to ₹50,000 off. The non-turbo petrol variant gets up to ₹45,000 benefits.

Hatchback/sedan savings

Discounts on Grand i10 NIOS and others

The Grand i10 NIOS provides ₹48,000 off on its CNG variants while petrol-MT variants get up to ₹38,000 off. The petrol-AMT trims get up to ₹28,000 benefits. The i20 offers up to ₹45,000 savings on MT variants while CVT variants get up to ₹30,000 discounts. The AURA enjoys up to ₹43,000 off on CNG variants and up to ₹23,000 off on petrol variants. Lastly, the VERNA enjoys up to ₹35,000 benefits on all variants.