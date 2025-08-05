Afghanistan: Child malnutrition at unprecedented levels, warns World Food Programme

Afghanistan is witnessing an unprecedented rise in child malnutrition, the World Food Programme (WFP) has said. The UN agency revealed that nearly 10 million people, or a quarter of the country's population, are facing acute food insecurity. The report also highlighted that one in three children suffers from stunting due to malnutrition.

Crisis factors US cut food aid to Afghanistan The WFP attributed the rise in child malnutrition to a reduction in emergency food assistance over the past two years. This decline was due to falling donor support, especially after the United States under President Donald Trump stopped food aid to Afghanistan in April. The US had been a major contributor to WFP, donating $4.5 billion out of $9.8 billion last year.

Additional challenges Climate change and economic challenges Matiullah Khalis of the National Environmental Protection Agency noted that climate change is impacting rural areas in Afghanistan. Droughts, water shortages, declining arable land, and flash floods have had a "profound impact" on people's lives and the economy, according to Khalis. Further complicating matters are mass returns from neighboring countries deporting people back to Afghanistan.