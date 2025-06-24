Iran hints at ceasefire with Israel; US says 'historic agreement'

Iran has hinted at a possible ceasefire with Israel , hours after United States President Donald Trump announced a "complete and total" truce between the two nations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi thanked Tehran's armed forces for their efforts in the conflict. He said military operations continued until 4:00am (Tehran time) and thanked the armed forces for their readiness to defend Iran.

Twitter Post Iran's Foreign Minister's post As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around.



As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 24, 2025

Accusations Araghchi's statement Araghchi also accused Israel of starting the war on Iran and said there was no agreement on any ceasefire yet. However, he said Iran had no intention to continue military operations if Israel stopped its aggression by 4:00am Tehran time. As per Trump's announcement, the truce would be a phased 24-hour process, with Iran unilaterally stopping all operations at 9:30am and Israel following suit 12 hours later. Since the deal announcement, Iran has fired a missile toward Israel, killing three.

Escalation US joined Israel in conflict against Iran The US had joined Israel in the conflict against Iran after bombing three key Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—over the weekend. Tehran had then vowed to respond to any attack on its territorial integrity and national security On Monday night, Iran targeted the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar with an attack in which it fired 14 missiles. The number of missiles used equaled the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear facilities, per Iran.

Casualties Trump confirms Iran notified us before attacking President Trump later confirmed that Iran had notified the US before launching missiles at the Al-Udeid base. He said there were no American casualties and minimal damage from the attack. "Most importantly, they've gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE," he wrote on Truth Social. "Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," Trump added.