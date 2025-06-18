What's the story

The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, located near Qom, Iran, has been a subject of international concern since its existence was revealed in 2009.

The facility is buried deep inside a mountain and is said to be around 80-90 meters underground. This makes it impervious to any bomb currently known to Israel.

The site has five tunnels leading into mountains and a large support structure with a wide security perimeter.

It is the most advanced and hardened nuclear facility, per CNBC.