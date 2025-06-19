US resumes visas for foreign students, but conditions apply
What's the story
The United States State Department stated it has resumed processing student visas for foreign applicants, reversing a previous suspension.
However, the new policy mandates that applicants must make their social media accounts public for government scrutiny.
The department said consular officers will be looking for posts and messages that could be considered hostile to the United States or its founding principles.
Policy implications
Visa applicants must comply with social media requirement
The State Department's notice stated that new applicants who refuse to comply with the social media requirement may face visa rejection.
The department indicated that non-compliance could be interpreted as an attempt to evade requirements or conceal online activity.
Last month, the Trump administration temporarily paused the scheduling of new visa interviews for foreign students wishing to study in the US while planning to increase the screening of their social media activity.
Admission priorities
Visas to students from limited number of universities
In reopening the visa process, the State Department has instructed consulates to give priority to students looking to enroll in colleges with less than 15% foreign student population, a US official familiar with the matter said.
This decision impacts nearly 200 US universities, including private institutions and some 26 public ones like the University of Illinois and Pennsylvania State University.
Foreign students account for more than 15% of the population at over 100 universities, nearly all of which are private.
Policy criticism
New policy draws criticism
President Donald Trump has branded these institutions too left-wing, accusing them of failing to confront antisemitism when pro-Palestinian demonstrations have taken place on campuses.
Trump's crackdown has also resulted in the freezing of hundreds of millions of dollars in university funding, as well as moves to deport students and revoke visas for others.
Many of these actions were halted by US courts.
Schools
Over 1.1 million international students enrolled
Among the institutions under scrutiny is Harvard University, which had $2.65 billion (£1.96 billion) in federal funding blocked.
Trump has also attempted to block Harvard's authority to enroll overseas students, a decision that has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.
According to Open Doors, an organization that gathers data on foreign students, more than 1.1 million international students from over 210 countries enrolled in US institutions during the 2023-24 school year.