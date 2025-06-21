Iran-Israel conflict: Sonia Gandhi slams Modi government for 'silence'

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has slammed the Indian government 's silence on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran﻿. She said that this silence is not just a diplomatic failure but also a departure from India's "moral and strategic traditions." In an op-ed for The Hindu, Gandhi condemned Israel's June 13 military strike on Iranian territory as "illegal and a violation of sovereignty."

Diplomatic appeal Congress has condemned Israel's actions in Iran: Gandhi Gandhi wrote that Congress has condemned Israel's bombings and targeted assassinations on Iranian soil. She said these actions represent a dangerous escalation with grave regional and global consequences. The conflict between Iran and Israel started on Friday when Tel Aviv launched a surprise attack that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites. This came at a time when Iran and the United States had shown tentative signs of progress in nuclear talks.

Criticism of Trump Gandhi compares Trump's actions to mistakes leading to Iraq war Gandhi also slammed US President Donald Trump for ignoring his intelligence community's assessments in favor of aggressive posturing. She likened Trump's actions to the mistakes that led to the Iraq war, referring to claims about Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction in 2003. The Congress leader emphasized India's unique diplomatic position with both Iran and Israel, having deep historical ties with Iran.

Historical ties Iran has been a long-standing friend to India, says Gandhi Gandhi highlighted that Iran has been a long-standing friend to India, citing its support during critical junctures like the Jammu and Kashmir issue. She also criticized the US's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, which she said undermined multilateral diplomacy and affected India's economic interests. The collapse of the JCPOA had a major impact on India's economic interests, especially concerning the Chabahar Port project and the International North-South Transport Corridor.