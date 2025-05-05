Several states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday—first since 1971
Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, the Indian government has ordered a security drill in several states on Wednesday (May 7).
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the order to ensure "effective civil defense in the event of hostile attack."
This follows a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.
Instructions
MHA's instructions to states for security drill
As per the directive by the MHA, the states have been asked to operationalize Air Raid Warning Sirens, train civilians and students on the civil defense aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.
States will also have to update evacuation plans and hold rehearsals.
There would be provisions for crash blackout measures and early camouflaging of vital plants/installations.
Historical significance
Historical context of security drills in India
This is the first such drill since 1971, the year of the India-Pakistan war.
The order for security drills in several states has come amid continued border tensions between India and Pakistan.
After the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan reportedly fired on Indian posts along the Line of Control for 11 nights in a row on Sunday night.
Border conflict
Pakistan expands its ceasefire violations
Pakistan initially began by firing unprovoked small weapons at multiple positions along the LoC in the Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir but soon expanded their ceasefire breaches to the Poonch sector and, later, the Akhnoor area of Jammu.
This was followed by small arms fire at many stations along the Line of Control in Rajouri district's Sunderbani and Naushera sectors.
The shooting later spread to the Pargwal region along the International Border in the Jammu district.