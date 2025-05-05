IMD issues yellow alert for Maharashtra; rain expected all week
What's the story
Mumbai residents would finally get some respite from the recent heat and humidity, with pre-monsoon showers predicted this week.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for possible rainfall and thunderstorms in several Maharashtra districts, including Mumbai and its neighboring regions of Thane and Palghar.
Thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with light to moderate rain and gusting winds of 30-40kmph.
On Thursday and Friday, it will rain lightly, drizzle, and be cloudy.
Regional weather
Rain forecast across Maharashtra
"These pre-monsoon showers will occur due to wind disturbance at the low level, along with western disturbance. These factors will contribute to high moisture, cold air, and a wind confluence, which will cause a thunderstorm," said Shubhangi Bhute, Director of IMD Mumbai.
The temperature will drop by 1°C to 2°C this week, according to the IMD's weekly forecast.
Alert details
Bengaluru is expected to experience rain
The IMD has also predicted rain and thundershowers in Bengaluru, with a minimum temperature of 21-22°C and a maximum of 34°C.
Light showers were observed in parts of the city over the weekend and are expected to continue until Tuesday.
The wet spell is expected to last until May 6, followed by partly cloudy skies in the Silicon Valley of India.