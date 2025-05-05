What's the story

Mumbai residents would finally get some respite from the recent heat and humidity, with pre-monsoon showers predicted this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for possible rainfall and thunderstorms in several Maharashtra districts, including Mumbai and its neighboring regions of Thane and Palghar.

Thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with light to moderate rain and gusting winds of 30-40kmph.

On Thursday and Friday, it will rain lightly, drizzle, and be cloudy.