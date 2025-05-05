What's the story

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has launched two new rice varieties, 'DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala)' and 'Pusa DST Rice 1,' using a 21st Century breeding technology.

These are the first genome-edited improved rice varieties in the world.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said these high-yielding, climate-resilient crops could boost yields by an impressive 20-30%.

He added that these seeds will be made available to farmers in two years.