What's the story

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has transferred the petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, to a bench headed by Justice BR Gavai.

The move came as CJI Khanna is set to retire on May 13, and the case demands extensive hearings even for an interim order.

CJI Khanna has suggested listing the matter before Justice Gavai next Wednesday for both interim and final orders.