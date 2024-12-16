Summarize Simplifying... In short India's NSA Doval is expected to visit China for special representative talks, following a telephonic conversation in 2020 about border developments.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to peaceful bilateral discussions with China, aiming for a fair boundary settlement.

He also highlighted the importance of disengagement at friction points for maintaining peace and normalizing relations, which have been strained since 2020 due to Chinese actions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Doval's visit comes after India-China agreement in October

NSA Doval likely to visit China for special representative talks

By Snehil Singh 01:40 pm Dec 16, 202401:40 pm

What's the story National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is likely to visit China shortly for special representative talks, ANI reported, citing sources. The possible visit follows an agreement reached in October between New Delhi and Beijing on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in border areas. The border standoff, initiated by Chinese military actions in eastern Ladakh in 2020, has severely strained India-China relations.

Past dialogue

Doval's previous engagement with China on border issues

The last meeting of these special representatives was held in New Delhi on December 21, 2019. After that, in 2020, Doval and China's State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi had a telephonic conversation on developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas. They had a "frank and in-depth exchange of views," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Bilateral commitment

India's commitment to bilateral discussions with China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently said India continues to be "committed to engaging with China through bilateral discussions to arrive at a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for a boundary settlement." He said they reached an understanding with Wang that Special Representatives and Foreign Secretary level mechanisms would meet soon. Jaishankar also briefed the Lok Sabha on India-China ties and disengagement at LAC, saying bilateral relations have been "abnormal" since 2020 due to disturbances caused by Chinese actions.

Peace priority

Jaishankar's emphasis on peace and disengagement

Jaishankar stressed that peace and tranquillity in border areas is key to developing bilateral relations. He said that "the conclusion of the disengagement phase now allows us to consider other aspects of our bilateral engagement in a calibrated manner, keeping our national security interests first and foremost." Ensuring disengagement from friction points was an immediate priority to prevent further incidents or clashes, he added.