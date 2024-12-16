NSA Doval likely to visit China for special representative talks
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is likely to visit China shortly for special representative talks, ANI reported, citing sources. The possible visit follows an agreement reached in October between New Delhi and Beijing on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in border areas. The border standoff, initiated by Chinese military actions in eastern Ladakh in 2020, has severely strained India-China relations.
Doval's previous engagement with China on border issues
The last meeting of these special representatives was held in New Delhi on December 21, 2019. After that, in 2020, Doval and China's State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi had a telephonic conversation on developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas. They had a "frank and in-depth exchange of views," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
India's commitment to bilateral discussions with China
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently said India continues to be "committed to engaging with China through bilateral discussions to arrive at a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for a boundary settlement." He said they reached an understanding with Wang that Special Representatives and Foreign Secretary level mechanisms would meet soon. Jaishankar also briefed the Lok Sabha on India-China ties and disengagement at LAC, saying bilateral relations have been "abnormal" since 2020 due to disturbances caused by Chinese actions.
Jaishankar's emphasis on peace and disengagement
Jaishankar stressed that peace and tranquillity in border areas is key to developing bilateral relations. He said that "the conclusion of the disengagement phase now allows us to consider other aspects of our bilateral engagement in a calibrated manner, keeping our national security interests first and foremost." Ensuring disengagement from friction points was an immediate priority to prevent further incidents or clashes, he added.