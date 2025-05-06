Centre notifies ₹1.5L cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims
What's the story
The Indian government on Tuesday notified a scheme offering cashless medical treatment to victims of road accidents nationwide.
According to a gazette notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, under the scheme, up to ₹1.5 lakh will be provided in cashless treatment in any designated hospital within seven days of an accident.
The initiative called the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025 is applicable from May 5, 2025.
Coverage
Scheme extends to all road accident victims
"Any person being a victim of a road accident arising out of the use of a motor vehicle, occurring on any road, shall be entitled to cashless treatment in accordance with the provisions of this scheme," the notification read.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier announced plans for a revamped scheme for such victims in January.
The National Health Authority (NHA) will be instrumental in implementing this program, in coordination with police, hospitals, the State Health Agency, and more.
Treatment protocol
Non-designated hospitals to provide stabilization treatment only
Tuesday's notification also stated that treatment under this program at a hospital other than a recognized facility shall be for stabilization purposes only and shall be as specified in the guidelines.
Announcing the scheme, Gadkari had said that every year, around 1.5 lakh people are killed in five lakh accidents that take place across the country.
He regretted that, despite great effort, his ministry could not lower the accident rate.
Minister
Road safety is the government's main concern: Gadkari
"We will provide expenses for seven-day treatment of the patient who gets admitted or a maximum of up to Rs 1.5 Lakhs for treatment. We will also provide Rs two lakh for the deceased in hit-and-run cases," he said.
He also stated that road safety is the government's main concern, noting the worrisome number of 1.80 lakh people killed in road accidents in 2024.
Gadkari stated that 30,000 people died as a result of not wearing helmets.