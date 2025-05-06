What's the story

The Indian government on Tuesday notified a scheme offering cashless medical treatment to victims of road accidents nationwide.

According to a gazette notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, under the scheme, up to ₹1.5 lakh will be provided in cashless treatment in any designated hospital within seven days of an accident.

The initiative called the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025 is applicable from May 5, 2025.