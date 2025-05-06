You will soon be able to fly to Puri, Kota
What's the story
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has given in-principle approval for new greenfield airports at Kota in Rajasthan and Puri in Odisha.
The Kota airport will cater to not only the city but also the growing population and economic activities in the Hadoti region.
Meanwhile, the proposed Puri airport is likely to give a boost to religious tourism in the state.
Impact
Kota airport to benefit educational and industrial hub
Kota, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's parliamentary constituency, has been identified as a major educational and industrial hub.
The planned airport will help strengthen its position further by providing connectivity for students and businesses.
The Ministry also credited Birla's consistent follow-up with them as an important reason for the speedy clearance of this proposal.
Connectivity
Puri airport to boost religious tourism
The airport in Puri should strengthen religious tourism, regional development and overall connectivity in the state.
This comes at a time when India is among the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world.
The country today has over 150 operational airports, which is a testimony to its expanding air travel infrastructure.