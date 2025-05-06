What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday to discuss the security situation.

This comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan and speculation of a possible military response by India to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting is the second time in just 24 hours and comes just a day before state governments will conduct mock security drills—the first time since the 1971 war with Pakistan—on Wednesday.