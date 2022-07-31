India

Reducing minorities to second-class citizens will create internal rift: Rajan

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 31, 2022, 01:33 pm 2 min read

Raghuram Rajan also discussed the need of liberal democracy in attaining economic growth.

Former governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan on Saturday remarked that any attempt to reduce minority groups to second-class citizens will divide the country and trigger an internal rift. He also argued that majoritarianism and authoritarianism must be opposed in the country. Rajan was speaking at the 5th national conclave of the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) in Raipur.

The country witnessed an escalation in communal clashes since March 2022.

Reportedly, most of the communal clashes were reported from minority-dominated areas, where anti-social elements allegedly triggered violence.

The clashes were witnessed in Odisha, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other states, especially during religious events and processions.

In some places, right-wing activists allegedly used loudspeakers and danced before mosques.

"In the geo-political development it will make us vulnerable and invite foreign meddling," Rajan said. He referred to the crisis in cash-strapped Sri Lanka to make his argument. "We only have to look south to see that when a country fails to create jobs and tries to attack the minorities, it doesn't lead anywhere good," he said.

Rajan also discussed the need for liberal democracy in attaining economic growth. "Our future lies in strengthening liberal democracy and its institutions and not in weakening it," he said. "I must emphasize that liberalism is not anti-religion," he said adding that the essence of every religion and democracy is to seek out good in everyone.

According to Rajan, the notion that India needs authoritarian leadership currently for prosperity is based on an "outdated model of development that emphasizes goods and capital, not people and ideas".

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said that some groups are attempting to vitiate the atmosphere for India's growth. "They're creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology," he said addressing an interfaith harmony meeting organized by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council in New Delhi. "It's affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too," Doval said.