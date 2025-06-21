'Make in India...': Rahul Gandhi slams initiative, calls it failure
What's the story
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government's "Make in India" initiative, calling it a failure. He made these remarks while speaking to two technicians at Nehru Place in Delhi, a hub for electronics. Gandhi claimed that most products, including mobile phones, are merely "assembled in India" instead of being manufactured from scratch.
Manufacturing concerns
Imports from China have more than doubled under this program
Gandhi also raised concerns about the impact of "Make in India" on domestic manufacturing. He asked why manufacturing was at record lows and youth unemployment was at record highs if the initiative was successful. The former Congress president also pointed out that imports from China have more than doubled under this program.
Assembly over manufacturing
Only benefits China, says Gandhi
Gandhi's remarks come as a criticism of the government's focus on assembly rather than actual manufacturing. He alleged that electronic components are imported and then assembled in India, which only benefits China. "Make in India promised a factory boom. So why is manufacturing at record lows...youth unemployment at record highs...imports from China more than doubled?" he asked rhetorically.