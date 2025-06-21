BJP MLA's associates accused of assaulting man on Vande Bharat

A 50-year-old man, Raj Prakash, has alleged that he was assaulted at the Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred after a dispute over seat arrangements on the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express train. The assailants are said to be associates of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Rajeev Singh Paricha.

Incident details Dispute over seat arrangements The altercation started when passengers in seats 49 and 52 stretched their legs, blocking access to seats 50 and 51. Paricha's family was seated in these blocked seats. When the MLA asked Prakash to change his seat, an argument ensued. According to Paricha's complaint, Prakash used foul language and threatened his gunner when he intervened.

Counter allegations Man was left with broken nose After the incident, a group of eight people allegedly entered the train and assaulted Prakash, leaving him with a broken nose. Prakash alleged that the assailants were associated with Paricha. However, Paricha denied any involvement in the assault and claimed he and his family had disembarked before it happened. He said they were subjected to "mental harassment" during their disrupted journey.