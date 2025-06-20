'Why should...I:' Omar opposes sending surplus Indus water to Punjab  

What's the story

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has opposed the construction of a canal to divert excess water from three western rivers of the Indus system.

The proposed project reportedly aims to supply water to Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

When asked about the canal, Abdullah questioned why J&K should send water to Punjab, recalling past disputes over the Shahpur Kandi barrage in Pathankot.

"I will never permit this," he said.