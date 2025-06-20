'Why should...I:' Omar opposes sending surplus Indus water to Punjab
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has opposed the construction of a canal to divert excess water from three western rivers of the Indus system.
The proposed project reportedly aims to supply water to Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
When asked about the canal, Abdullah questioned why J&K should send water to Punjab, recalling past disputes over the Shahpur Kandi barrage in Pathankot.
"I will never permit this," he said.
Historical context
Shahpur Kandi barrage agreement
The Shahpur Kandi barrage agreement between Punjab and J&K was signed in 1979 but only implemented in 2018 with central mediation. The project aims to regulate Ravi river's flow toward Pakistan.
Abdullah said, "They made us cry for so many years," referring to the long-standing dispute.
"Let us use our water for ourselves first...There is a drought-like situation in Jammu...Punjab already had water under the Indus Water Treaty. Did they give us water when we needed it?" he said.
Policy shift
Indian government decided to divert water under Indus Water Treaty
In May, reports surfaced that the Indian government had decided to divert water that was supposed to go to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty to the northern states of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana instead.
According to ANI, the Jal Shakti Ministry is working feverishly on infrastructural development to put the decision into action.
The ministry's goal is to ensure that no single drop of water intended for Pakistan goes to waste.
Retaliatory measures
India launched Operation Sindoor, suspended compliance with Indus Waters Treaty
The report came after India suspended its compliance with the Indus Waters Treaty.
This treaty was signed in 1960 to manage river waters between India and Pakistan.
The suspension of the treaty and launch of Operation Sindoor were in response to a terrorist attack in J&K's Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 people dead.