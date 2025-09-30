'Never faced such painful situation': Vijay on Karur stampede 

Actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay has released a video message on social media, expressing his grief over the recent stampede at his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident left 41 people dead and many others injured. In the five-minute video, Vijay said he has "never faced such a painful situation" in his life. He also prayed for the quick recovery of those injured during the incident.

Safety assurance We took all precautions for rally: Vijay In his video message, Vijay said that he and his party had taken all necessary precautions for the rally. He said they sought permission from the police for 10 places and did not compromise on people's safety. "During the tour we wanted no compromise on people's safety... we set aside all political issues and sought permission from the police for such (safe) places," he said.

Criticism response Vijay addresses criticism for leaving scene quickly Vijay also addressed criticism for leaving the scene of the tragedy quickly. He said he avoided returning to prevent further panic. "I am human too. How can I leave when so many were affected? I wanted to go back... but that could have led to more untoward incidents," he said. The actor-politician also hinted at a possible conspiracy behind the incident, saying all truths will come out soon.