BJP stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who defeated Manmohan Singh, dies 

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, passed away in Delhi on Tuesday. He was 93. A prominent face of the party, Malhotra is credited with expanding the BJP's footprint in Delhi. Born in Lahore on December 3, 1931, he started his political journey with the Jana Sangh, a precursor to the BJP.

Political career Malhotra served as BJP Delhi Pradesh President twice Malhotra served as the president of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh from 1972-75. He was also the President of Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi Pradesh twice, from 1977-80 and 1980-84. He was a two-time MLA and five-time MP, making him one of BJP's oldest leaders in Delhi. His biggest political win came in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections when he defeated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by a huge margin.

Enduring impact He defeated Manmohan Singh in 1999 LS elections In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Malhotra was the only BJP candidate to win his seat in Delhi. He is remembered for his clean image and tireless work among people. Apart from politics, he was an educationist with a doctorate in Hindi literature. He was also involved in the administration of chess and archery clubs in Delhi.