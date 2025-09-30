Vijay's aide calls for 'Gen-Z revolution' after stampede; sparks row 

Aadhav Arjuna, a leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has sparked controversy with a now-deleted X post in which he exhorted the youth to revolt against a "wicked government." The post, which many say was incendiary, was made after a stampede at TVK founder Vijay 's rally in Veluchamipuram, Karur. The stampede left 41 people dead. In the wake of this tragedy, police have registered cases against several TVK leaders and arrested TVK Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan.

Social media backlash Arjuna's post sparks outrage After the stampede, Arjuna took to X, writing, "If the police have become the servants of the ruling class, the only way to restore order is a youth revolution. Just as in Sri Lanka and Nepal, the youth and the Gen Z generation came together to create a revolution against authority; a youth uprising will occur here too." "That uprising is going to be the foundation for regime change and the end of state terrorism."

Deleted Party distances from post The post was quickly deleted after many called out its timing. TVK has distanced itself from the post, with a source telling NDTV that the party had nothing to do with it or the "revolution" advocated by Arjuna. "The party and Vijay will never instigate people or violence," TVK sources told the news channel.

Political fallout DMK responds to controversy The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has condemned Arjuna's post. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai slammed him for calling for a revolution while being involved in political deals and causing tragedy. He said, "A corrupt person caught in the clutches of the Enforcement Directorate...is calling for a revolution." "Is he dreaming that a revolution can be carried out by paying money and using 100 influencers?"