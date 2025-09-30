'Kantara': Hombale Films cancels Chennai event after Karur stampede
What's the story
Rishab Shetty's upcoming movie, Kantara: Chapter 1, is set to hit theaters on Thursday, October 2. To promote the film, a special event was scheduled in Chennai on Tuesday, September 30. However, Hombale Films announced that the event has been canceled due to the recent tragic stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident claimed at least 41 lives and left 60 injured.
Statement
Here's what the statement said
Taking to social media, Hombale Films shared a statement that read, "In view of the recent unfortunate incident, we have decided to cancel our Kantara Chapter 1 promotional event scheduled in Chennai tomorrow." "We believe this is a time for reflection and solidarity with those affected. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families impacted."
Twitter Post
'Out thoughts and prayers...'
Due to the recent unfortunate incident, we are cancelling the #KantaraChapter1 promotional event— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) September 29, 2025
in Chennai tomorrow.with those affected.
Our thoughts and prayers are
Thank
you for your understanding, welook forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Naduat a more appropriate… pic.twitter.com/ROhmiu6glR
Incident details
Vijay announced financial aid for victims' families
The stampede happened during Vijay's campaign rally for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Karur. Thousands had gathered to see the actor-politician, and chaos broke out as the crowd surged toward the barricades. Many people fainted and were rushed to hospitals. On Sunday, Vijay expressed condolences and announced ₹20 lakh for the deceased families, and ₹2 lakh for the injured.
Film details
All about 'Kantara: Chapter 1'
Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 hit film Kantara. The story further explores the origins of mythological traditions and the ancestral conflict from the first film. Apart from Shetty, it also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles. The film will clash with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, headlined by Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf.