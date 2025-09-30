'Kantara': Hombale Films cancels Chennai event after Karur stampede

Rishab Shetty 's upcoming movie, Kantara: Chapter 1 , is set to hit theaters on Thursday, October 2. To promote the film, a special event was scheduled in Chennai on Tuesday, September 30. However, Hombale Films announced that the event has been canceled due to the recent tragic stampede at actor Vijay 's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu . The incident claimed at least 41 lives and left 60 injured.

Statement Here's what the statement said Taking to social media, Hombale Films shared a statement that read, "In view of the recent unfortunate incident, we have decided to cancel our Kantara Chapter 1 promotional event scheduled in Chennai tomorrow." "We believe this is a time for reflection and solidarity with those affected. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families impacted."

Due to the recent unfortunate incident, we are cancelling the #KantaraChapter1 promotional event in Chennai tomorrow.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.

Thank you for your understanding, we look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate… pic.twitter.com/ROhmiu6glR — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) September 29, 2025

Incident details Vijay announced financial aid for victims' families The stampede happened during Vijay's campaign rally for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Karur. Thousands had gathered to see the actor-politician, and chaos broke out as the crowd surged toward the barricades. Many people fainted and were rushed to hospitals. On Sunday, Vijay expressed condolences and announced ₹20 lakh for the deceased families, and ₹2 lakh for the injured.