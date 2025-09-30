SRK tops IMDb's most prolific headliners list; Aamir, Hrithik follow

IMDb has released its list of Indian Cinema's Most Prolific Headliners for the last 25 years, with Shah Rukh Khan at the top. The actors on this list have consistently appeared in IMDb's top five movies over the past 25 years. According to the report, Khan has had 20 movies in the top 130 over the past quarter-century, dominating from 2000 to 2004. This list is a part of IMDb's 25 Years of Indian Cinema report.

Filmography highlights Other actors with most films in the top 130 The report added that even in years without a release, Khan remained on the Popular Indian Celebrities list. In 2024, he showed up in the Top 10 every single week. Following him are Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, with 11 movies each in the top 130 list. Deepika Padukone is third with 10 movies, while Ajay Devgn is fifth with seven.

Additional stars Actors with 4 films each Other actors who made it to the list include Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Rani Mukerji with six films each. Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar have five films each on the list. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, Kamal Haasan, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Sethupathi, Prabhas, Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, and Anushka Sharma had four films each in the top 130.