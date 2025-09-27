Where to watch 'Kantara: Chapter 1' after theatrical run
What's the story
The prequel to Kantara, titled Kantara Chapter 1, is set for a theatrical release on October 2. The post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for ₹125 crore, reported Pinkvilla. This deal is one of the highest ever for a Kannada film, second only to KGF: Chapter II. It will be released on Prime Video in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on October 30, with the Hindi-dubbed version available after eight weeks, per OTTplay.
Film details
About 'Kantara: Chapter 1'
Set centuries ago during the Kadamba reign, Kantara: Chapter 1 delves into ancient man versus nature conflicts and divine land guardianship. The central story revolves around a clash between the tribals and the King. It stars Rishab Shetty, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, and Shaneel Gautham. The movie has a total runtime of two hours and 47 minutes.
Box office clash
Box-office showdown coming up
The Hindi version of Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 will clash with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is also releasing on the same day. The latter is a Shashank Khaitan movie, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. Can Kantara triumph over Sunny Sanskari...? Only time will tell.