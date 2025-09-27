'Kantara Chapter 1' to release on October 2

Where to watch 'Kantara: Chapter 1' after theatrical run

By Isha Sharma 10:13 am Sep 27, 202510:13 am

The prequel to Kantara, titled Kantara Chapter 1, is set for a theatrical release on October 2. The post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for ₹125 crore, reported Pinkvilla. This deal is one of the highest ever for a Kannada film, second only to KGF: Chapter II. It will be released on Prime Video in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on October 30, with the Hindi-dubbed version available after eight weeks, per OTTplay.