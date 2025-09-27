Next Article
Shraddha Kapoor's Masaba Gupta saree costs ₹75,000
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor made a statement at the Thamma trailer launch, stepping out in a striking red Manhattan Cocktail Saree by Masaba Gupta.
Priced at ₹75,000, the saree stood out for its blend of tradition and modern flair—think ruching, a dramatic trail, and Gupta's signature printed pallu.
Here's how she styled the look
Kapoor kept things fresh by pairing her saree with a full-sleeved embroidered bustier and a mesh bolero with thumbholes for an unexpected twist.
Minimal silver jewelry—a nose pin, choker, and standout earrings—let the outfit shine.
Her soft braid and natural makeup finished off the look, showing why she's considered one of Bollywood's top trendsetters right now.