'Stree' gets animated spin with upcoming film 'Chhoti Stree'
What's the story
The popular Stree franchise, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is set to expand with a theatrical animated film titled Chhoti Stree. The news was announced by Kapoor during the trailer launch of Maddock's upcoming movie Thamma on Friday evening. She expressed her excitement for the project, saying it will be a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and will cater to all audiences.
Film connection
'Chhoti Stree' will hit theaters before 'Stree 3'
Kapoor revealed that Chhoti Stree will hit theaters before Stree 3. She said, "It just feels amazing to be a part of this universe." "The interesting thing about Chhoti Stree, the way Amar [Kaushik] and Niren [Batt] have conceptualized it, is that it will end with a scene from Stree 3." "So it will go from animation to a live film at the end and will actually answer the question ke backstory kya thi."
Upcoming release
All about 'Thamma'
Meanwhile, the makers are gearing up for the release of Thamma, which will hit theaters on October 21. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Kaushik under the Maddock Films banner. It has been penned by Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana in this horror-comedy franchise that also includes Stree and Bhediya.