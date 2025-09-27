'Stree' gets animated spin with upcoming film 'Chhoti Stree'

Film connection

'Chhoti Stree' will hit theaters before 'Stree 3'

Kapoor revealed that Chhoti Stree will hit theaters before Stree 3. She said, "It just feels amazing to be a part of this universe." "The interesting thing about Chhoti Stree, the way Amar [Kaushik] and Niren [Batt] have conceptualized it, is that it will end with a scene from Stree 3." "So it will go from animation to a live film at the end and will actually answer the question ke backstory kya thi."