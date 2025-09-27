'The Social Network' sequel: Cast, plot, release date

Sony Pictures has announced the official title and release date for Aaron Sorkin's sequel to The Social Network. Titled The Social Reckoning, the film will hit theaters on October 9, 2026. The movie stars Oscar awardee Mikey Madison, Golden Globe and Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White, Emmy and Grammy-nominee Bill Burr, and Oscar-nominee Jeremy Strong. Strong will reportedly play Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg .

Production details 'The Social Reckoning' is a 'companion piece' The Social Reckoning, written and directed by Sorkin, is set to begin production next month. The film is described as a "companion piece" to The Social Network and will explore events that unfold nearly 20 years after the creation of Facebook. It tells the story of Frances Haugen (Madison), a former Facebook employee who leaked internal documents to expose the company's harmful practices, per Variety.

Plot focus The film will explore Facebook's impact on society The Social Reckoning focuses on Haugen's collaboration with Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to expose Facebook's secrets. Horwitz's reporting, titled The Facebook Files, came out in 2021 and revealed Facebook's detrimental impact on teenagers and its role in spreading misinformation that fueled political violence. The film will not directly follow the events of The Social Network but will instead delve into these later developments.