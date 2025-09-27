'Tumbbad 2' is happening! Sohum Shah teams up with Pen
Sohum Shah just announced that Tumbbad 2, the sequel to his critically acclaimed 2018 film, is officially happening with Pen Studios.
The original didn't make a splash at the box office back in 2018, but after its re-release in 2024, the film garnered a positive response—so now a sequel's finally in motion.
Film's script took 6 years to finalize
Shah shared that it took six years to finish the script for Tumbbad 2, wrapping up just last year and kicking off pre-production.
He's genuinely excited about teaming up with Pen Studios this time.
Their head, Dr. Jayantilal Gada, called the first film a "masterpiece" and believes part two will capture audiences again while staying true to what made Tumbbad special.
The team promises to build on the original's legacy and deliver another memorable experience.