'Tumbbad 2' is happening! Sohum Shah teams up with Pen

Film's script took 6 years to finalize

Shah shared that it took six years to finish the script for Tumbbad 2, wrapping up just last year and kicking off pre-production.

He's genuinely excited about teaming up with Pen Studios this time.

Their head, Dr. Jayantilal Gada, called the first film a "masterpiece" and believes part two will capture audiences again while staying true to what made Tumbbad special.

The team promises to build on the original's legacy and deliver another memorable experience.