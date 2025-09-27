'Son of Sardaar 2' on Netflix: How to watch Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

Ajay Devgn is back as Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2, which just dropped on Netflix.

This sequel picks up the wild energy of the 2012 original, following Jassi through mob rivalries and wedding chaos in Scotland.

The film didn't make huge waves at the box office (₹46.82 crore in India) and reviews were mixed, but now it's hoping to win over fans online.