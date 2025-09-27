Next Article
'Son of Sardaar 2' on Netflix: How to watch
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn is back as Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2, which just dropped on Netflix.
This sequel picks up the wild energy of the 2012 original, following Jassi through mob rivalries and wedding chaos in Scotland.
The film didn't make huge waves at the box office (₹46.82 crore in India) and reviews were mixed, but now it's hoping to win over fans online.
Plot, cast, and other details
Joining Devgn are Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra for a comedy-packed ride.
Netflix teased the film with a playful "Silencer paao puttar. Sardaar ki entry hone wali hai."
Released alongside Dhadak 2, both films debuted on the same day, Son of Sardaar 2 is ready to find its audience—and some fresh laughs—on streaming.