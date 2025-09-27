'Lucky Baskhar' star Meenakshi joins John Abraham in 'Force 3'

Production details

Shooting for 'Force 3' to begin after Rakesh Maria biopic

A source told Pinkvilla that the pre-production for Force 3 is currently in full swing. Abraham will reportedly start shooting for the film after wrapping up his upcoming Rakesh Maria biopic with Rohit Shetty. The source said, "The cop-thriller is expected to be wrapped up by the end of October for a release in the first half of 2026."