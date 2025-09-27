'Lucky Baskhar' star Meenakshi joins John Abraham in 'Force 3'
What's the story
Actor John Abraham is all set to lead the third installment of the Force franchise. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of actor Meenakshi Chaudhary, known for films such as GOAT, Guntur Kaaram, HIT 2, Lucky Baskhar, and Sankranthi Vasthunam. According to a report by Pinkvilla, she has been finalized after auditions for an "action-oriented role" opposite Abraham.
Production details
Shooting for 'Force 3' to begin after Rakesh Maria biopic
A source told Pinkvilla that the pre-production for Force 3 is currently in full swing. Abraham will reportedly start shooting for the film after wrapping up his upcoming Rakesh Maria biopic with Rohit Shetty. The source said, "The cop-thriller is expected to be wrapped up by the end of October for a release in the first half of 2026."
Future plans
Meanwhile, here's what is keeping Abraham busy
Abraham has acquired the rights to Force 3 from Vipul Shah and is reportedly working on a script that brings back the original flavor of the film. He was last seen in Tehran, directed by Arun Gopalan. The screenplay, penned by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, delves into complex geopolitical relationships involving India, Iran, and Israel. It's streaming on ZEE5 and Netflix.