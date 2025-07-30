Why was John Abraham's biopic shoot shifted from South Mumbai?

John Abraham is currently busy filming his upcoming movie with Rohit Shetty , a biopic about former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. According to a recent report by Mid-Day, the team has now moved the production from South Mumbai to Mira Road. The decision was made as they are now shooting more dramatic scenes for the film.

Production update Here's why A source told the tabloid, "The South Mumbai portions gave the real-world texture to the story. Now, we've shifted to a more controlled set-up." "Unlike Rohit's past cop action movies, this one is being mounted as a gritty procedural drama." "We are filming the interrogation scenes of the many high-profile investigations that Maria headed." The film's crew reportedly consists of 50-100 people daily.

Action sequences Film will have 5 action set pieces Unit sources also revealed that John's movie with Shetty will apparently have five action set pieces. And all of them are likely to be filmed toward August-end. "The post-production will begin soon. Rohit is approaching this one differently." "It's not just an action spectacle; it will be a deep dive into the mind of a man who faced some of Mumbai's darkest chapters," the source added.